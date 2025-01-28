Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Three Months After Negotiating, India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra & Direct Flights
Published Jan 28, 2025 at 6:02 PM IST

Three Months After Negotiating, India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra & Direct Flights

Three months after negotiating an end to the military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China agreed to concrete measures to resume direct flights, visas, a number of exchanges, and the Mansarovar Yatra for pilgrims this summer. They also agreed to resume the dialogue on trans-border rivers and sharing of hydrological data, that China has withheld for years. Both sides committed to marking the 75th year of establishment of ties with a number of celebratory events this year, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an end to “mutual suspicion and estrangement” between the two countries.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: