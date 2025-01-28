Three Months After Negotiating, India-China To Resume Kailash Mansarovar Yatra & Direct Flights

Three months after negotiating an end to the military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India and China agreed to concrete measures to resume direct flights, visas, a number of exchanges, and the Mansarovar Yatra for pilgrims this summer. They also agreed to resume the dialogue on trans-border rivers and sharing of hydrological data, that China has withheld for years. Both sides committed to marking the 75th year of establishment of ties with a number of celebratory events this year, as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for an end to “mutual suspicion and estrangement” between the two countries.