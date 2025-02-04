Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: China Counters Trump, Imposes 15% Tariff On Coal, Gas Imports From U.S
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 2:10 PM IST

VIDEO: China Counters Trump, Imposes 15% Tariff On Coal, Gas Imports From U.S

China has retaliated against the United States' latest tariff hike by imposing counter-duties on multiple American products and launching an investigation into tech giant Google, escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies. Days after Washington imposed a 10% import duty on Chinese goods, Beijing announced a 15% tariff on US coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG), along with a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, and large-displacement cars.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: