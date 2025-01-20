Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Donald Trump Set To Sign Over 200 Executive Orders On First Day As President Setting A New Record
Published Jan 20, 2025 at 11:31 AM IST

VIDEO: Donald Trump Set To Sign Over 200 Executive Orders On First Day As President Setting A New Record

Donald Trump is set to make history with his 47th presidency, kicking off his term with a bold move on day one. The former president plans to sign over 200 executive orders, setting a new record. His focus will be on addressing critical national issues, with key priorities including energy policies, border security, and tackling the rising cost of living. These sweeping actions signal a determined approach to reshaping the nation’s priorities and implementing his vision right from the start, with the aim of securing economic stability and strengthening national security.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: