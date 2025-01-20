VIDEO: Donald Trump Set To Sign Over 200 Executive Orders On First Day As President Setting A New Record

Donald Trump is set to make history with his 47th presidency, kicking off his term with a bold move on day one. The former president plans to sign over 200 executive orders, setting a new record. His focus will be on addressing critical national issues, with key priorities including energy policies, border security, and tackling the rising cost of living. These sweeping actions signal a determined approach to reshaping the nation’s priorities and implementing his vision right from the start, with the aim of securing economic stability and strengthening national security.