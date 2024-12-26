VIDEO: Trump Takes A Sharp Swipe At Trudeau, Calls Him 'Governor From Canada'

Donald Trump, the US President-elect, has stirred controversy once again with bold statements targeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and reigniting his long-held geopolitical ambitions. In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump referred to Trudeau as the "Governor of the 51st State of the USA," mocking Canada’s position while suggesting it could benefit from joining the United States. Trump also doubled down on his strategic vision to acquire Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal, calling these territories vital for national security and freedom. In his characteristically fiery style, he criticized Trudeau’s tax policies, claiming Canadians would see significant tax cuts and unparalleled military protection as a US state. Adding to the drama, Trump’s son, Eric, shared a meme depicting Trump purchasing Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal, fueling further speculation. Trump emphasized the importance of these regions, calling Greenland necessary for “national security” and the Panama Canal a critical national asset. In true Trump fashion, he also took aim at his political opponents, labeling them “Radical Left Lunatics” and delivering a sharp “GO TO HELL!” instead of his usual Christmas greetings.