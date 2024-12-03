Trump Issues Ultimatum to Hamas Over Release of Hostages Held In Gaza: 'All Hell To Pay If...'

President-elect Donald Trump has issued an alarming threat to Hamas over the release of hostages still being held in Gaza, saying if the hostages are not released by the time he assumes charge of his office, there will be 'all hell to pay' in the Middle East. Trump made the stark threat on his social media site, on a day the Israel Defense Force (IDF) confirmed the death of American-Israeli hostage Omer Maxim, saying he died defending a kibbutz during the October 7 Hamas attack inside Israel.