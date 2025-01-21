Search icon
News / Videos / Global News / VIDEO: Donald Trump Signs Order For US To Leave WHO, Citing Mismanagement of COVID-19 Pandemic
Published Jan 21, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST

VIDEO: Donald Trump Signs Order For US To Leave WHO, Citing Mismanagement of COVID-19 Pandemic

The United States will leave the World Health Organisation, President Donald Trump announced on Monday, saying that the global health body botched the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health disasters. Trump also said the WHO had failed to act independently of the "inappropriate political influence of WHO member states" and demanded "unfairly onerous payments" from the United States that were disproportionate to the sums supplied by other, larger countries, including China. "World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said at the signing. The action implies that the United States will exit the United Nations' health organisation in 12 months and will no longer contribute financially to its activities. The United States is by far the WHO's largest financial donor, accounting for approximately 18% of its total funding. The WHO's most current two-year budget, for 2024-2025, was $6.8 billion.

