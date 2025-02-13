Search icon
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / VIDEO: US Defence Secretary Says “No NATO Membership For Ukraine”| Ukraine- Russia War
Published Feb 13, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST

VIDEO: US Defence Secretary Says “No NATO Membership For Ukraine”| Ukraine- Russia War

In broad statements, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that NATO membership for Ukraine was unattainable and that the country should forgo its aspirations to re-enter its pre-2014 borders in favor of a negotiated settlement with Russia, which should be supported by an international military force. Hegseth made the remarks on Wednesday, the first time a member of the new Trump administration has visited NATO and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The amount of ongoing financial and military assistance Washington plans to give to the Ukrainian government has being awaited by allies.

