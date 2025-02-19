Search icon
VIDEO: US-Russia Holds Talks In Saudi: US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Says, 'Committed To End War'
Published Feb 19, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST

VIDEO: US-Russia Holds Talks In Saudi: US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Says, 'Committed To End War'

Russia and the U.S. have agreed to start working towards ending the war in Ukraine and improving their diplomatic and economic ties, According to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the two sides mostly agreed to pursue three objectives: reestablishing staffing at their respective embassies in Moscow and Washington, assembling a high-level team to assist peace negotiations in Ukraine, and investigating deeper ties and economic collaboration. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared that his nation will not recognize any results from the negotiations because Kyiv chose not to participate. Allies in Europe, however, have voiced worries about becoming marginalized.

