News / Videos / India / VIDEO: 5 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam
Published Dec 19, 2024 at 12:52 PM IST

VIDEO: 5 Terrorists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Kulgam

An encounter erupted on Thursday in the Kadder Behibagh area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the neutralization of five terrorists. Two security personnel were injured during the operation, officials said. The area is now being sanitized to ensure public safety. On Wednesday night, acting on intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in Kadder, security forces initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Behibagh area.

