VIDEO: 8 Jawans Martyred In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A deadly IED blast targeted a security forces' vehicle in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, claiming the lives of eight security personnel and a driver. The incident occurred near Ambeli village on the Kutru-Bedre road while a joint anti-Naxal operation team was returning from Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur. The attack, carried out by Maoists using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), highlights the ongoing challenges posed by Left-Wing Extremism in the region. The Kutru area, a known hotspot for Maoist activity, has witnessed repeated violence, including a recent deadly encounter in Abujhmad. This incident underscores the heightened risks faced by security forces in combating insurgency in Chhattisgarh. Further details about the attack and its implications are awaited.