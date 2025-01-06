Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: 8 Jawans Martyred In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 6:46 PM IST

VIDEO: 8 Jawans Martyred In Naxal IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

A deadly IED blast targeted a security forces' vehicle in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, claiming the lives of eight security personnel and a driver. The incident occurred near Ambeli village on the Kutru-Bedre road while a joint anti-Naxal operation team was returning from Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Bijapur. The attack, carried out by Maoists using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), highlights the ongoing challenges posed by Left-Wing Extremism in the region. The Kutru area, a known hotspot for Maoist activity, has witnessed repeated violence, including a recent deadly encounter in Abujhmad. This incident underscores the heightened risks faced by security forces in combating insurgency in Chhattisgarh. Further details about the attack and its implications are awaited.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: