News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Delhi High Court Reprimands AAP Govt Over CAG Report On Liquor Policy
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST

VIDEO: Delhi High Court Reprimands AAP Govt Over CAG Report On Liquor Policy

The Delhi High Court has harshly criticized the Delhi Government for its unexplained delay in addressing the CAG reports, stating, "The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides." The court further insisted, "You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and initiated a discussion in the House." The court has fixed a hearing on this critical matter at 2:30 PM today, emphasizing the seriousness and urgency of the situation.

