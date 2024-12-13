VIDEO: Allu Arjun Arrested From His Banjara Hills Residence In Hyderabad

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar whose latest release Pushpa 2 is breaking records at the box office, has been arrested in the Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case which resulted in the death of a woman and seriously injured a boy during the actor's film screening on December 4. Following his arrest, a video of Allu Arjun with his wife Sneha Reddy has surfaced where the couple can be seen sharing an emotional moment at the time of his arrest.