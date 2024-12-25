Search icon
Published Dec 25, 2024 at 11:40 AM IST

VIDEO: Allu Arjun A Political Target? Arnab Looks At CCTV Footage From The Stampede Night Frame-by-Frame

Sensational CCTV Visuals Emerge Cong Drags Allu Arjun Back to Police Station Aide Arrested, Allu Arjun Grilled for 4 Hours Arnab Asks: Cong Blames Allu, Who is Responsible? Allu Arjun was summoned by the Hyderabad police station in relation to the incident that took place in Sandhya Theatre on December 4. A heavy crowd had gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2 when fans went into a frenzy leading to a stampede that tragically took the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her son seriously injured. Days later, the actor was interrogated by the police. 

