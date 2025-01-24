Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Threatens Republic Reporter: Get Out Of Here Or I Will Beat You Up
Published Jan 24, 2025 at 5:16 PM IST

VIDEO: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan Threatens Republic Reporter: Get Out Of Here Or I Will Beat You Up

In a blatant display of arrogance and aggression, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan was caught on camera openly threatening a Republic reporter who questioned him about his brat son's misbehaviour with a Station House Officer (SHO). This outburst occurred when the reporter inquired about Khan’s son’s statement, "I am the MLA’s son," which he made when the SHO stopped him from riding a bike with a modified silencer. Instead of offering remorse or a clarification, Khan lost his cool and reacted with hostility, telling the reporter, "Get out of here or I will beat you up."

