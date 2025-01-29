Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Amit Shah Extends Condolences To Victims Of Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 2:47 PM IST

VIDEO: Amit Shah Extends Condolences To Victims Of Maha Kumbh Mela Tragedy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his heartfelt condolences to the victims of the tragic incident during the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh. Shah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and assured that the authorities are in constant touch with the UP Chief Minister and local administration to provide necessary support and assistance. Efforts are underway to investigate the incident thoroughly and ensure the safety of all attendees at the religious gathering.

