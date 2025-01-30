VIDEO: Delhi Suffered For 10 Years Under AAP-DA Govt: Amit Shah Targets Kejriwal | Delhi Polls 2025

With the stage set for the Delhi elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched scathing attacks on Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party during a rally in Rohini. He claimed that the people of Delhi had lost trust in both AAP and Congress, accusing Kejriwal of reducing the capital to a "garbage dump" over the past 10 years. Shah further alleged that, fearing a massive defeat in the upcoming polls, Kejriwal was resorting to fearmongering tactics to mislead voters.