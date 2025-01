On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the Maha Kumbh Mela witnessed a spiritual spectacle as seers from various ‘akharas’ took the first ‘Amrit Snan’ at the Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. By 8:30 am, an astounding 1.38 crore devotees had already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.