Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Amritsar Police Arrested 3 Khalistani Terrorists, AK-47 & G-Lock Pistol Recovered
Published Feb 10, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST

VIDEO: Amritsar Police Arrested 3 Khalistani Terrorists, AK-47 & G-Lock Pistol Recovered

Amritsar police arrested three Khalistani terrorists; AK-47 and Glock pistol recovered. After the arrest, the terrorists attempted to flee from police custody after snatching a police weapon. The police foiled the escape bid after a brief encounter with the Khalistanis. The three arrested individuals were working under the directions of Khalistani terrorist Happy Passian. They were also behind the grenade attack on the Fatehgarh Churian police post.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: