VIDEO: 'Modi Govt Believes In Women-led Development, Not Women-centric Development': MOS Anupriya Patel

Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel praised the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) saying, "We believe in women-led development," at the Republic Media Network is hosting the India Women's Summit under the theme ‘Voices That Empower’ to honour the remarkable achievements of women across diverse fields while addressing the challenges they continue to face. Delivering her key address, the Union Minister said, "..When we talk about women's empowerment, it's a shift from the age-old thought of women-centric development. Our government doesn't believe in women-centric development, but we talk about women-led development. Because we believe in the potential of our women and we believe that they have the capacity to contribute to nation-building." She further added, "Laws alone cannot address the gender complexities of this nation. So while a top-down approach is a good one, a desired one, what we also need is a bottom-up approach. So we just don't need to focus on empowering women in the lower rung of the society. But we also need to enlarge their roles in the higher levels of decision-making."