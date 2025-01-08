VIDEO: 'Rag, Rag Hindu Mera Parichay...': Arnab Cites Vajpayee's Poem To Yogi Adityanath

In an exclusive conversation with the Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath discussed at length, issues ranging from Hindu and national unity and Sanatan Dharma to the violence in Sambhal, Waqf Board and the Opposition's attacks on the government. In this segment, UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares his views on being a proud Hindu and recites Atal Bihari Vajpayee's famous 'Rag, Rag Hindu Mera Parichay.