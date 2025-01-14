VIDEO: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Calls Out META CEO's Claim On Indian Elections | Breaking

Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw responded to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's claim about post-COVID election outcomes, stating that the 2024 elections in India, with over 640 million voters, reaffirmed the people's trust in the NDA led by Prime Minister Modi. Vaishnaw rejected Zuckerberg’s assertion that most incumbent governments, including India’s, lost in the post-COVID era, calling it factually incorrect.