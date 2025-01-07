Search icon
News / Videos / India / Assam: After Flood Water Fills Up In Coal Mine 15 Workers Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

Assam: After Flood Water Fills Up In Coal Mine 15 Workers Trapped, Rescue Operation Underway

Assam: Fifteen laborers were trapped inside a coal mine in Assam after water flooded the site on Monday. The incident took place at the Assam Coal Quarry in the 3 Kilo area of Umrangso, located in the Dima Hasao district. Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to reach the trapped individuals. The situation has raised concerns about safety measures in mining operations across the region. Further updates on the rescue efforts and the condition of the trapped workers are awaited.

