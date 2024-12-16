Search icon
Published Dec 16, 2024 at 11:41 AM IST

VIDEO: Atul Subhash & His Father Claim Corrupt Judge Demanded Rs 5 Lakh To ‘Settle’ The Case

The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide, said his son had been "broken from inside" after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife. Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded ₹ 5 lakh to "settle" the case. "My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told ANI.

