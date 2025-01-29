Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Incident Tragic, Be Cautious While Taking Holy Dip At Mahakumbh, Baba Bageshwar Appeals To Devotees
Published Jan 29, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST

VIDEO: Incident Tragic, Be Cautious While Taking Holy Dip At Mahakumbh, Baba Bageshwar Appeals To Devotees

Following the tragic stampede at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Baba Bageshwar appealed to all devotees to exercise caution and be mindful of their safety while taking the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. In light of the recent incident, he emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and following guidelines to avoid overcrowding, ensuring that everyone can participate in the sacred ritual with peace and safety. Baba Bageshwar urged devotees to be vigilant, travel in groups, and remain calm, highlighting that the spiritual experience should be one of devotion and tranquility, not danger.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: