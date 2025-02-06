Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: Amid Fresh Rumblings In Manipur BJP, CM Biren Singh & MLAs Rushed To Delhi To Meet Amit Shah
Published Feb 6, 2025 at 10:45 AM IST

VIDEO: Amid Fresh Rumblings In Manipur BJP, CM Biren Singh & MLAs Rushed To Delhi To Meet Amit Shah

With the Opposition Congress and former ally National People's Party gearing up to move a no-confidence motion in the Manipur Assembly, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and several MLAs have rushed to New Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. CM Biren Singh departed for the capital around 2 PM, followed by seven other MLAs, including three senior ministers, who took a chartered flight later in the evening. Their sudden visit has fueled speculation about a possible change in leadership in the conflict-torn state. The political turmoil in Manipur continues to escalate as tensions rise within the ruling BJP.

