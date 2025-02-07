VIDEO: Several Schools In Delhi-NCR & Delhi University's ST Stephen's College Receive Bomb Threat

Several schools in Delhi and Noida, along with St. Stephen's College of Delhi University, were hit with a bomb threat this morning, triggering panic and immediate security measures. The Delhi Police swiftly responded, evacuating premises and launching a detailed investigation to determine the credibility of the threat. Authorities are on high alert, especially since a similar bomb threat email sent to Noida schools just days ago turned out to be a hoax. Security personnel are combing through the affected institutions, ensuring the safety of students and staff while probing the source of these alarming threats.