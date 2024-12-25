VIDEO: The Exact Moment When Chaos Unfolded At Sandhya Theatre | Allu Arjun

Republic TV has exclusively accessed CCTV footage capturing the harrowing moments of the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the screening of Allu Arjun 's Pushpa 2. The visuals reveal chaotic scenes as attendees scramble for safety amid the pandemonium. The footage highlights the moment when Revathi and her son got separated from her husband and daughter, who tragically succumbed to injuries. Revathi is seen falling unconscious and later being carried out of the venue. Bouncers are visible in the video, attempting to push back the unruly crowd as several people fell to the ground. Another clip shows attendees barging into the theatre, stepping over each other, and creating widespread panic. The CCTV also captures Allu Arjun being escorted out of the premises by his security team and police shortly after the stampede unfolded. The tragic incident has left many questions unanswered as investigations continue.