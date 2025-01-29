VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Issues Statement On Mahakumbh Stampede Situation In Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has addressed the tragic stampede during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, which occurred late at night between 1-2 AM. In his statement, CM Yogi urged devotees to take a holy dip at any available location due to the overwhelming crowding at Triveni Ghat. He emphasized safety measures and asked pilgrims to be cautious and avoid overcrowded areas to prevent further incidents. The Chief Minister's remarks come in the wake of the stampede, highlighting the importance of maintaining order and ensuring the well-being of all devotees during the ongoing religious gathering.