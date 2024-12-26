VIDEO: At CWC Meeting, Congress Makes EVM The No. 1 Issue | Belagavi | Karnataka

The Congress cried EVM tampering after the electoral defeat in Maharashtra and the setback in Haryana , and suggested a return to paper ballots. In the aftermath of the Maharashtra debacle, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge further urged party MP and LoP in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , to launch a campaign against EVMs and proposed the use of paper ballots in elections. Kharge had said the "votes of marginalised communities like SCs, SPs, and OBCs were being disregarded due to EVMs".