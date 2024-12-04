Search icon
Published Dec 4, 2024 at 11:43 AM IST

Countdown Begins For Maharashtra Swearing In Tomorrow, BJP To Hold Crucial Legislative Party Meet

The BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as central observers. Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former CM, is the frontrunner for the role, following the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the November 20 state elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde remains silent on his political future, while the new CM will be sworn in on December 5 at Azad Maidan, with PM Modi expected to attend. Reports suggest the Shiv Sena and NCP may secure deputy CM positions, though Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde has denied being in contention.

