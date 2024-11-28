Search icon
Blast In National Capital, FSL Team At The Spot | Republic TV
Published Nov 28, 2024 at 4:35 PM IST

Blast In National Capital, FSL Team At The Spot | Republic TV

Ladies and gentlemen, a low-intensity blast occurred in Delhi's Prashant Vihar leaving one person slightly injured. The explosion, reported at 11:48 AM, is said to resemble a prior blast near a CRPF school in late October. Authorities have recovered a white powder-like substance from the site, which is under investigation. Four fire brigade vehicles and Delhi Police officials are on the scene, but the cause and nature of the blast remain unclear.

