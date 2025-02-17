VIDEO: Delhi Railway Station Stampede: Who’s Responsible? | 5 Big Questions Railways Must Answer

At least 18 people were killed in a stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday, The Ministry of Railways declared shortly after the tragedy that the families of the deceased would receive Rs 10 lakh, victims with serious injuries Rs 2.5 lakh, and those with mild injuries Rs 1 lakh. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.”