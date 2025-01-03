VIDEO: ED Conducts Searches In Tamil Nadu In Connection With ‘Cash For Votes’ Case, DMK MP Under Scanner

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches at the residence and other locations connected to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kathir Anand in Tamil Nadu's Vellore. The searches are underway at premises linked to the DMK MP and his close associates. The central agency's case stems from an Income Tax prosecution complaint filed in 2019 over alleged tax evasion, which involved the seizure of Rs 11.48 crore in cash from locations linked to Anand.