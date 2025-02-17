Search icon
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: After Delhi-NCR, 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bihar Siwan At 8:02 Am
Published Feb 17, 2025 at 11:41 AM IST

VIDEO: After Delhi-NCR, 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bihar Siwan At 8:02 Am

Hours after a similar-magnitude earthquake shook areas of Delhi-NCR, an earthquake with a Richter Scale value of 4.0 struck Bihar at 08:02 IST on Monday. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the Bihar earthquake was 10 km deep. "EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 08:02:08 IST, Lat: 25.93 N, Long: 84.42 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Siwan, Bihar," stated the NCS." After the Delhi Earthquake and the Bihar Earthquake, a massive earthquake of 4.7 magnitude has been reported in Odisha's Puri district, at around 8:15 am today. No damage, injuries or deaths have been reported in the earthquake.

