Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / Suspected Grenade Attack In Chandigarh Night Club At 4Am, Two Bikers Lobbed Grenade
Published Nov 26, 2024 at 12:56 PM IST

Suspected Grenade Attack In Chandigarh Night Club At 4Am, Two Bikers Lobbed Grenade

Explosion rocked Sector 26 in Chandigarh near a nightclub, owned by Punjabi Singer and Rapper Badshah, around 4 am on Tuesday. Preliminary investigations suggest the blasts were caused by using crude bombs, allegedly thrown by two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle. "We came out after listening to a loud explosion. Glasses of the door were broken after which we complained to the police. There were 7-8 workers inside the restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured.

LIVE TV