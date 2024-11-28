Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM for Fourth Time, Key INDI Leaders to Attend
Published Nov 28, 2024 at 12:21 PM IST

Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM for Fourth Time, Key INDI Leaders to Attend

JMM's Hemant Soren is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkahnd today. In a grand ceremony, several politicians and dignitaries will be present in the oath taking event..Confirmed attendees list in the ceremony include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee among others. In the recent assembly elections, Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to victory securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.

LIVE TV