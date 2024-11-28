Hemant Soren to Take Oath as Jharkhand CM for Fourth Time, Key INDI Leaders to Attend

JMM's Hemant Soren is all set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkahnd today. In a grand ceremony, several politicians and dignitaries will be present in the oath taking event..Confirmed attendees list in the ceremony include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, NCP SP Chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee among others. In the recent assembly elections, Soren's JMM-led alliance stormed to victory securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly.