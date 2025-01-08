Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Centre Intensifies Surveillance After Eight Active HMPV Cases Are Reported
Published Jan 8, 2025 at 10:18 AM IST

VIDEO: Centre Intensifies Surveillance After Eight Active HMPV Cases Are Reported

HMPV: In the wake of 8 reported cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in India, the Central Government has issued a directive to states, emphasizing the need to ramp up surveillance for respiratory illnesses. This includes closely monitoring Influenza-like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI). The government has also called for increased public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about preventive measures, early detection, and the importance of maintaining respiratory health. With the potential for HMPV to strain healthcare systems, these proactive steps aim to curb the spread and protect public health.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: