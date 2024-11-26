India Calls for Ceasefire & Restraint: EAM Jaishankar on West Asia Crisis

India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in West Asia during his speech at the MED Mediterranean Dialogues Conference in Rome on November 25. He highlighted India's ongoing diplomatic efforts, emphasizing regular communication with both Israel and Iran to advocate for restraint and enhance dialogue in a bid to de-escalate tensions. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's firm stance against terrorism and condemned the abduction of hostages by Hamas. He also called for a ceasefire and the adherence to international humanitarian law, stressing that large-scale civilian casualties were "unacceptable." India’s Foreign Minister reiterated India's long-standing support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict while voicing concerns over the widening scope of the ongoing violence. Jaishankar underscored the importance of international cooperation to bring about peace and stability in the region, calling for an immediate end to hostilities and the preservation of human rights. With heightened tensions in the Middle East, India continues to advocate for diplomatic solutions, seeking to prevent further escalation and suffering.

