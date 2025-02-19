VIDEO: Kalinda Campus Horror, KIIT Students Express Outrage, Vandalise University Signboard

Kalinda Campus Horror: Students' anger over recent events caused chaos at KIIT University's Kalinda Campus, where the university signboard was vandalized. Although the precise causes of the turmoil are still unknown, the protests show the growing dissatisfaction among students. As emotions on campus continue to increase, authorities are evaluating the situation.The growing unrest, which indicates a deeper degree of student dissatisfaction, raises questions about the administration's response and the larger implications for campus stability.



