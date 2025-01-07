Search icon
VIDEO: Arvind Kejriwal's First Response After Delhi Poll Date Announcement
Published Jan 7, 2025 at 4:16 PM IST

VIDEO: Arvind Kejriwal's First Response After Delhi Poll Date Announcement

After the announcement of Delhi's election dates, Arvind Kejriwal urged his party workers to prepare with full strength and enthusiasm. He emphasized that the passion of his workers would triumph over the opposition's big systems. Kejriwal framed the upcoming election as a battle between the politics of work and the politics of abuse, expressing confidence that the people of Delhi would place their trust in the AAP's work-focused approach, leading to a victory.

