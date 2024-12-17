Published Dec 17, 2024 at 2:41 PM IST
VIDEO: Voting On JPC Review Of Bill Concludes, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 3 Pm
The voting on the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) review of the bill has concluded in the Lok Sabha. Following the proceedings, the House has been adjourned until 3 PM. The JPC review is a critical step in evaluating the proposed legislation, with members debating its key provisions and potential impact. The adjournment provides time for further deliberation and preparation for the next session. Stay tuned for updates on the outcomes and developments in this ongoing parliamentary session.