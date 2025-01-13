Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Maha Kumbh 2025, Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam as 45-Day Religious Gathering Begins
Published Jan 13, 2025 at 12:37 PM IST

VIDEO: Maha Kumbh 2025, Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam as 45-Day Religious Gathering Begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has commenced, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. Celebrated every 12 years, this grand spiritual festival is one of the largest gatherings in the world. Pilgrims flock to take a holy dip, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual liberation. The festival also features religious rituals, cultural programs, and discourses by spiritual leaders, creating a divine and vibrant atmosphere. With live updates capturing every moment of this extraordinary event, the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to embody faith, devotion, and unity, attracting both devotees and visitors seeking to witness its unparalleled spiritual fervor.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: