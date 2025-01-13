VIDEO: Maha Kumbh 2025, Devotees Take Holy Dip in Sangam as 45-Day Religious Gathering Begins

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj has commenced, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam. Celebrated every 12 years, this grand spiritual festival is one of the largest gatherings in the world. Pilgrims flock to take a holy dip, believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual liberation. The festival also features religious rituals, cultural programs, and discourses by spiritual leaders, creating a divine and vibrant atmosphere. With live updates capturing every moment of this extraordinary event, the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to embody faith, devotion, and unity, attracting both devotees and visitors seeking to witness its unparalleled spiritual fervor.