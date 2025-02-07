VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh's sector 18, Rescue operation underway

A fire broke out at Sector 18 on Shankaracharya Marg of the Maha Kumbh Mela Kshetra in Prayagraj on Friday. Fire engines swiftly reached the spot and controlled the blaze. SP City Sarvesh Kumar Mishra stated, "...The fire has been brought under control. There have been no reported casualties. The cause of the fire is under investigation..."Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi of the Khak Chowk police station added: “A fire broke out at a camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. However, firefighters have largely brought the blaze under control.” He mentioned that fire department officials were on-site to oversee the operation. No casualties have been reported. Preliminary investigations indicate that a short circuit may have triggered the fire.