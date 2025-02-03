Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / 3rd Amrit Snan Of Maha Kumbh Begins At The Sangam In Prayagraj On Basant Panchami
Published Feb 3, 2025 at 1:35 PM IST

3rd Amrit Snan Of Maha Kumbh Begins At The Sangam In Prayagraj On Basant Panchami

The third Amrit Snan is to take place today on the dawn of Basant Panchami at Maha Kumbh drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the globe, all seeking spiritual liberation through the sacred dip. Prayagraj is witnessing millions of people for the Maha Kumbh 2025, touted to be the world's largest religious gathering. After a rather tragic Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya due to a deadly stampede CM Adityanath Yogi has asked the administration to be on high alert on the occasion of the 3rd Amrit Snan.

