News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Indian Railways To Make Special Arrangement For Devotees
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST

VIDEO: Mahakumbh Mela 2025, Indian Railways To Make Special Arrangement For Devotees

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: The preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 are progressing rapidly, with the grand event set to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj. The Mahakumbh Mela, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world, is expected to draw millions of devotees, tourists, and spiritual seekers. The event will feature a blend of religious rituals, cultural performances, and a variety of attractions, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Devotees from across the globe will gather to participate in sacred bathing rituals and experience the spiritual significance of the occasion.

