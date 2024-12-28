Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: Why Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Always Wore A Blue Turban?
Published Dec 28, 2024 at 11:34 AM IST

VIDEO: Why Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Always Wore A Blue Turban?

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's consistent choice of a blue turban is deeply rooted in personal preference and cultural symbolism. In Sikhism, the turban is a sacred article of faith representing dignity, honour, and commitment to spiritual values. Blue, in particular, often signifies peace, tranquillity, and resilience—qualities Dr Singh embodies. His blue turban became a recognizable part of his identity, reflecting his calm and composed demeanour during his tenure.

LIVE TV