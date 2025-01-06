Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: PM Modi Will Virtually Inaugurate Two Major Railway Projects Today
Published Jan 6, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST

VIDEO: PM Modi Will Virtually Inaugurate Two Major Railway Projects Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate two major railway projects today. The newly created Jammu Railway Division, aimed at improving train services in northern India, will address a long-standing regional demand. Simultaneously, the Charlapalli Railway Terminal in Telangana, designed to ease congestion and support industrial growth, will also be inaugurated. These developments are set to enhance railway infrastructure and connectivity in their respective regions.

