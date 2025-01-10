Search icon
News / Videos / India / VIDEO: I Make Mistakes But I Learn From It, Musibat Meri University Hai: PM Modi | Republic TV Live
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 3:37 PM IST

VIDEO: I Make Mistakes But I Learn From It, Musibat Meri University Hai: PM Modi | Republic TV Live

PM Modi says 'Musibat Meri University Hai'. Could there be a greater example then this that failure shapes a man? This and more in PM Modi's debut podcast, with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. Tune in to Republic as PM Modi shares his vision for India’s future, discusses leadership, innovation, and key moments of his political journey. This is a must-watch conversation for anyone passionate about India's growth, development, and the nation's future in the global arena.

