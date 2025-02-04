Union Budget 2025 in association with

News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / VIDEO: While Some Focused on Luxury, We Prioritized Water for Homes: PM Modi's Apparent Dig at Kejriwal
Published Feb 4, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST

VIDEO: While Some Focused on Luxury, We Prioritized Water for Homes: PM Modi's Apparent Dig at Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his speech by expressing gratitude to the President and noted that this was his 14th reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha. Emphasizing the importance of democratic debate in India, he highlighted how fortunate the country was to have such a platform for discussion. Taking a veiled swipe at AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi remarked that the BJP-led government had utilized public funds for nation-building rather than on extravagant luxuries like a ‘sheeshmahal.’ His statement was seen as a direct attack on AAP’s alleged misuse of taxpayer money, reinforcing his commitment to prioritizing national development over personal indulgence.

