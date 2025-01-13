VIDEO: Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit To Sonmarg, Security Beefed Up Across Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sonmarg today to inaugurate the 6.5 km-long Sonmarg tunnel, a significant infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity in the region. Authorities have ensured all security arrangements are firmly in place for the high-profile visit. The tunnel is expected to boost economic and tourism opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in remote areas. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with other key ministers, has already left from Srinagar to join the event. The inauguration marks another milestone in the government’s efforts to enhance infrastructure and development in the region. Security personnel have been deployed extensively to ensure the smooth conduct of the event, reflecting its importance and scale.